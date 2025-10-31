Telangana CM Conducts Aerial Survey Following Cyclone Mondha Devastation

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy undertook an aerial survey of the Husnabad constituency, assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Mondha. Accompanied by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the CM surveyed the affected regions from a helicopter before visiting flood-hit areas in Hanumakonda, where he inspected inundated streets and damaged drainage systems in Sammayyanagar.

The combined Warangal district has suffered significant devastation due to heavy rains and floods resulting from the cyclone, with lakhs of acres of farmland submerged and thousands of homes rendered uninhabitable. During the visit, CM Reddy met with victims who had lost everything and listened to their accounts of the disaster. He assured them that the government would extend all possible support in their time of need.

In addition to the Chief Minister, the delegation included Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha, as well as several MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and high-ranking officials, all working together to assess and address the ongoing crisis.