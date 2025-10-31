Live
- 2nd T20I: Ball is coming out nicely in whatever format I am playing, says Hazlewood
- Indian Minorities Federation holds multi-faith prayers, first-of-its-kind 'unity walk' organised at Dal Lake
- PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut
- Smart Alternatives to Banks for Personal Loans
- Sanjay Raut facing health issues, to stay away from public life for two months
- Martinelli ruled out of Burnley clash, Saliba’s participation in doubt
- Hyderabad Unites for Run for Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas | Chiranjeevi Joins Event
- HC restores Vigilance cases against former ex-Kerala Cricket Association office bearers
- ‘Laayi Le’ from ‘The Girlfriend’ strikes a chord with listeners
- ‘Itlu Mee Edava’ promises youthful fun and heartfelt emotions
Telangana CM Conducts Aerial Survey Following Cyclone Mondha Devastation
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy undertook an aerial survey of the Husnabad constituency, assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Mondha.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy undertook an aerial survey of the Husnabad constituency, assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Mondha. Accompanied by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the CM surveyed the affected regions from a helicopter before visiting flood-hit areas in Hanumakonda, where he inspected inundated streets and damaged drainage systems in Sammayyanagar.
The combined Warangal district has suffered significant devastation due to heavy rains and floods resulting from the cyclone, with lakhs of acres of farmland submerged and thousands of homes rendered uninhabitable. During the visit, CM Reddy met with victims who had lost everything and listened to their accounts of the disaster. He assured them that the government would extend all possible support in their time of need.
In addition to the Chief Minister, the delegation included Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha, as well as several MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and high-ranking officials, all working together to assess and address the ongoing crisis.