Telangana CM Invited to Navy Radar Project Ceremony in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been invited to participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a crucial Indian Navy radar project in Damagundam, Vikarabad district. The project is expected to play a significant role in enhancing the country's defense capabilities.

The invitation was extended by Parigi MLA Dr. T. Rammohan Reddy, Damagundam Radar Project Director Raj Bir Singh, and senior Navy officials, who personally met the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence and handed over the formal invitation.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony is scheduled for October 15, 2024, in Damagundam village, Puduru Mandal, Parigi constituency. The radar project is set to bolster India's naval defense system, further strengthening security measures in the region.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his appreciation for the Indian Navy's initiative in setting up such a vital project in Telangana and is expected to attend the ceremony.