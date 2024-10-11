Live
- Take strict measures to check sand smuggling: Collector
- First government IVF Centre of the State to be set up in Hubballi
- Australian delegation visits GITAM
- Mentally challenged woman killed & raped
- After a long wait, Amberpet flyover to be thrown open to citizens soon
- CM’s family appears before Lokayukta inquiry in MUDA land allotment case
- Take Dasara pledge to stick to traffic rules: Min to citizens
- City Police Commissioner performs Ayudha puja
- YSRCP stages protest against new sand policy
- Nellore: Tributes paid to Ratan Tata
Just In
Telangana CM Invited to Navy Radar Project Ceremony in Vikarabad
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been invited to participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a crucial Indian Navy radar project in Damagundam, Vikarabad district.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been invited to participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a crucial Indian Navy radar project in Damagundam, Vikarabad district. The project is expected to play a significant role in enhancing the country's defense capabilities.
The invitation was extended by Parigi MLA Dr. T. Rammohan Reddy, Damagundam Radar Project Director Raj Bir Singh, and senior Navy officials, who personally met the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence and handed over the formal invitation.
The foundation stone-laying ceremony is scheduled for October 15, 2024, in Damagundam village, Puduru Mandal, Parigi constituency. The radar project is set to bolster India's naval defense system, further strengthening security measures in the region.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his appreciation for the Indian Navy's initiative in setting up such a vital project in Telangana and is expected to attend the ceremony.