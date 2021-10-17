Telangana: CM KCR expresses confidence over victory in Huzurabad by-election

Telangana: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislative party meeting was held at Telangana Bhavan under the chairmanship of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss on party president election and the party organizational structure that has ended. CM KCR also discussed the Huzurabad by-election and clarified that he will participate in the election campaign in Huzurabad.

It is learned that the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold a meeting in Huzurabad on the 26th or 27th of this month. The CM directed the cadre on the future activities of the party. The chief minister expressed confidence that the TRS party will win in the Huzurabad elections.

The chief minister further made clear that there is no question of going for early elections as there is a lot of work to be done. "There are still two years, let's do all the work," KCR said. CM KCR called on TRS to work towards winning more seats in the future.