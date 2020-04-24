Telangana CM KCR greets Muslims

Hyderabad: Extending greetings to the Muslims on the beginning of holy Ramzan month, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appealed to them to stay at home and offer prayers indoors during the holy month.

On the eve of the start of Ramzan from Friday, the Chief Minister called up top police officials on phone and enquired about the security arrangements particularly at masjids during the month. He instructed the top cops to be vigilant and monitor the movement of the people all through the day. The CM also instructed the authorities to hold meetings with local masjid heads and ensure no group prayers held in the holy places during the lockdown period. In a message, the CM wished, "May this auspicious month further the spirit of harmony, happiness, and brotherhood in our society."

