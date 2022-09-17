Telangana CM KCR greets PM on birthday

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Rao expressed his best wishes for good health and long life. "On my behalf of the Government and people of Telangana and my personal behalf, I wish you a very happy birthday. May the God bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years," the chief minister wrote to the Prime Minister.

CM Sri KCR conveyed birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi Ji on behalf of Telangana Government, its people and himself. Hon'ble CM wished the Prime Minister good health and long life in the service of nation. pic.twitter.com/JC5YSa5PQP — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 17, 2022

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also greeted Modi on his birthday. She took to Twitter to convey her best wishes and called him most adored global leader. "Your hard-work,dedication & efforts to bring new opportunities to youth of the nation to meet their aspirations are inspirational," she wrote.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also extended his heartfelt greetings to the Prime Minister

"May God bless him with many more years of good health and energy to tirelessly strive for welfare of people and all-round development of nation," tweeted Naidu.