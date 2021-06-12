Telangana: CM KCR Is Keeping A Special Focus On Karimnagar District

CM KCR is focusing on the Karimnagar district. Due to Eatala Rajender's resignation, by-elections will be held soon, and the ruling party is releasing cash on a huge scale for delayed projects. Along with concentrating on the Huzurabad constituency, the ruling TRS is also focusing on the entire Karimnagar District.

Even the TRS leaders became alert as EatalaRajender is joining the rival party, BJP. As a result, Chief Minister KCR has decided to focus his attention on the entire Karimnagar District.

The government has set up Rs 310.464 crore to build a 4-kilometer wall and has also planned to develop the Maneru dam as well as strengthen the lower Maneruriver. The GO was handed over to Minister GangulaKamalakar by CM KCR on Friday at PragatiBhavan.

SarpanchShekhar, on the other hand, went to the Covid-19 testing centre in Ramadugu zone Venkatraupalle for a corona test. While testing, the swab stick broke in his nose. The victim was taken to a private hospital and had an endoscopy performed.

A special corona test centre has been set up in the village which runs under the control of Gopalraupeta PHC, RamaduguMandalVenkatraupalli. Local SarpanchJawajiShekhar was the chief guest for the inauguration event. The first test was performed on him itself.

The last part of the swab stick was broken in the nose on this occasion. He was taken to a Karimnagar private hospital and endoscopy was used by Dr. Vamsi Krishna Rao to remove it.