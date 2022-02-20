Telangana CM KCR meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, discusses on strategies to fight BJP

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. The first step towards Mission ‌ 2024 has been taken. Telangana CM KCR, who gave the slogan Bharatiya Janata Party Mukt Bharat, had a meeting with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. It seems that the two discussed the strategies to be followed to confront the NDA government in the current political situation in the country. The meeting was held at Uddhav's residence Varsha Bungalow. Uddhav hosted a lunch for the KCR team along with Chief Minister KCR along with MLC Kavitha, film actors Prakash Raj and MP Santosh Kumar were part of the meeting.



The Telangana Chief M has been criticising the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stating that national development is possible only if the BJP is ousted. It was decided to include the parties, leaders, and chief ministers who would come together for this. KCR went into action as part of this planning. The grand idea started with the Maharashtra Tour.

KCR will hold a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar after the meeting with Uddhav Thackeray. KCR has already held separate talks with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the future course of action. KCR will soon hold a meeting with some other party leaders, non-BJP, and Congress CMs.

After this meeting, KCR will return to Hyderabad in the evening. Uddhav Thackeray had spoken to KCR on the phone last week and invited him to come to Mumbai. Thackeray declared full support for the KCR struggle against the anti-democratic policies of the BJP maintaining a federal spirit. Uddhav Thackeray said they would discuss future activities after the KCR meeting.