Telangana: CM KCR to visit Nalgonda district today, will attend MLA father's ceremony

Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will tour Nalgonda district today to meet Nakirekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaya as his father Narsimha (75) died a few days ago due to illness. Today, the family members of the MLA are conducting a mourning service for Narsimha. CM KCR will attend the event.



The chief minister will arrive at MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah residence will reach Narkatpally by helicopter at 11 am and visit the family members followed by lunch. Along with CM KCR, ministers Jagadish Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, erstwhile Nalgonda district MLAs, MLCs and TRS leaders from the district will attend the function.

After the lunch, the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and ministers will return to Hyderabad in a helicopter.