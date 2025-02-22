Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Accuses BRS and BJP of Undermining Caste Census Efforts

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of conspiring to undermine the crucial caste census process. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Reddy warned of potential legal challenges arising from the caste census, underscoring the importance of this initiative for the welfare of the weaker sections of society.

Reddy highlighted a promise made by Senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi to conduct a caste census if the Congress party were to come to power in Telangana, emphasizing that the formation of the Congress government was a collective decision by those representing marginalized communities. "The Backward Classes (BC) caste census is being conducted to fulfill the promise given by our leader," he said.

In his statements, Reddy criticized former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for reportedly conducting a survey in just one day, claiming it was a mere "crow count" lacking credibility. He accused KCR of withholding survey details for political gain and dismissed the comprehensive survey conducted during his tenure as "false." Reddy pointed out discrepancies in the categorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs), alleging that KCR inaccurately listed 86 castes when there are actually only 56.

He expressed concerns about errors in the surveys brought forth by KCR's administration, challenging anyone to identify these mistakes. Reddy asserted that the Congress party's survey, led by the Planning Department, was conducted meticulously without allowing for any misinterpretations.

The Chief Minister also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims of representing the BC community, calling on Union Minister Bandi Sanjay to publicize the findings of the BC survey conducted by Congress in 2011, if he truly cared for the community's interests. "The survey details need to be published to ensure fair representation for BCs," he insisted, suggesting that widespread demand for transparency in BC figures could compel a national dialogue on the issue.

Reddy further stated that making these figures public could pose challenges for certain influential social groups within the BJP. He questioned why BRS leaders, including KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao, have yet to register their caste details, implying that they are apprehensive about scrutiny from those who represent the majority.

In a final note, Reddy contrasted the BRS’s approach with that of the Congress party, stating that while KCR categorized data into four groups, the Congress has effectively taken details across five categories for a more comprehensive understanding of the community structure in Telangana.