Telangana : CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates ISRO for 100th Successful Launch of GSLV-F15 Rocket

Highlights
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulates ISRO on the 100th successful launch of the GSLV-F15 rocket, marking a significant achievement for India's space technology.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the ISRO team for the 100th successful launch of the GSLV-F15 rocket, which carried the NVS-02 satellite. He said it was a proud moment for India.
He also praised the ISRO team for their hard work and dedication in making the mission successful.
The Chief Minister said this achievement shows how India's space technology is growing and becoming stronger.
