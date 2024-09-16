Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Directs Comprehensive Surveillance for Ganesh Visarjan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed authorities to ensure a peaceful Ganesh Visarjan process, emphasising the need for special surveillance at Tank Bund, major visarjan sites, and various lakes. During a high-level review meeting at the Command Control Center, CM Revanth Reddy evaluated the arrangements and monitoring procedures for the visarjan.



- Real-Time Surveillance: Authorities reported that the entire Ganesh visarjan process is being monitored in real-time with 733 CCTV cameras across Greater Hyderabad. CM Revanth Reddy directed that staff be kept alert with necessary instructions from the Command Control Center every hour.

- Focused Monitoring: The Chief Minister stressed the importance of paying special attention to problematic areas during the visarjan procession. He also emphasised maintaining records related to blind spots and hot spots, and provided specific recommendations to police officials.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Advisor Venkatesh Narender Reddy, Intelligence Chief B. Shivadhar Reddy, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, and other senior police officials.