Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extends Sankranti wishes to people

  15 Jan 2026 11:20 AM IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extends Sankranti wishes to people
The Telugu states are abuzz with vibrant celebrations as Sankranthi festivities are being held across various villages. Homes and public spaces are adorned with intricate rangolis and a plethora of traditional delicacies, while people of all ages actively participate in flying kites, embracing the joyous spirit of the festival.

Prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have extended their warm greetings to the public in honour of this significant occasion. Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, shared his Sankranthi wishes via the social media platform X, highlighting the deeper significance of this year's celebrations.

In his tweet, Chief Minister Reddy remarked, "Sankranthi is the festival when the farmers' hard work of six months finally yields a harvest. This Sankranthi has rewritten history in people's governance. In this season, we have purchased 70.82 lakh metric tons of paddy at the support price. We have stood by the farmers. Happy Sankranthi to the people."

The Chief Minister's message underscores the government's commitment to supporting farmers and acknowledges their crucial role in the agricultural landscape of the state.

