Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Meets Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Seeks Pending Dues
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi, accompanied by State Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, to discuss various issues related to the state’s pending financial dues.
During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy submitted a formal request urging the Centre to release ₹1,468.94 crore in pending dues for paddy procurement from the 2014-15 financial year. He also sought the immediate release of ₹343.27 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for rice supplied under the scheme.
Additionally, the Telangana delegation requested an extension of the deadline for the delivery of custom-milled rice. The state government has been pressing for these funds to ensure timely payments to farmers and smooth operations in the public distribution system.
The meeting comes amid ongoing efforts by the Telangana government to secure its financial entitlements from the Centre, a matter that has been a point of contention between the state and the Union government.