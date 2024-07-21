Telangana CM Revanth Reddy offers prayers at Secunderabad Ujjain Mahankali Temple

The Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, paid a visit to the Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali temple. Special pujas and prayers were performed as CM Reddy offered silk clothes to the deity.

The Secunderabad Ujjain Mahakali Bonalu, a festival celebrating the Goddess, are taking place grandly with celebrities in attendance. Devotees are lining up in queues to seek blessings from the Goddess as the spiritual aura of the temple fills the air.

In the early morning, Maha Harati, Kumkuma, and Pushpa Archanas were conducted for the Goddess, adding to the divine atmosphere of the temple.CM Reddy's visit has only added to the grandeur of the event as devotees continue to flock to the temple to partake in the festivities.