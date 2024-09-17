Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Oversees Ganesh Visarjan Preparations

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to ensure a smooth and incident-free Ganesh Visarjan process. His directives came during an inspection of the immersion sites at Tank Bund, where he emphasized the need for seamless coordination among all departments involved.

The Chief Minister personally reviewed the setup of cranes and other equipment at the visarjan sites. He engaged with crane operators and staff, advising them to work in three shifts to ensure that the staff could take regular breaks and maintain efficiency throughout the process. Reddy also interacted with the devotees who came for the immersion, offering them words of encouragement and issuing necessary instructions to the officials.

Accompanying the Chief Minister during the inspection were several public representatives, including the GHMC Mayor, Commissioner, and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, along with other key officials. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort being made to ensure a successful and peaceful Ganesh Visarjan.