Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Proposes New Sports Policy for Global Recognition

Hyderabad: In an effort to foster exceptional athletes and elevate Telangana's presence on the international stage, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to draft a new sports policy. The policy will focus on preparing for the 2036 Olympics, with defined goals and strategic planning.

In a review meeting on the draft sports policy, CM Revanth Reddy discussed several key aspects with state government advisors K. Keshava Rao, A.P. Jitender Reddy, and Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, alongside other top officials.

The meeting included:

- The new sports university will be named Young India Physical Education and Sports University, modeled after the Young India Skill University, and will operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

- A dedicated board will be established for the university, with an appointed chairman and autonomous governance.

- The university will cover 14 major sports, including cricket, hockey, football, basketball, swimming, tennis, badminton, shooting, boxing, wrestling, table tennis, athletics, gymnastics, and aquatics, forming a Sports Hub.

- Gachibowli Sports Stadium, spread over 70 acres, will be the primary location for the sports university.

- Major sports facilities such as LB Stadium, Hakimpet Sports School, Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, and the OU Velodrome will be integrated under one umbrella as part of the Sports Hub.

- The policy will prioritize sports that align with Telangana's geography and the interests of its youth, and international coaches will be brought in to provide world-class training.

- A clear incentive system will be introduced for athletes who win national and international medals.

CM Revanth Reddy praised the draft and emphasized the importance of supporting the government’s initiatives to raise Telangana's profile in the global sports arena.