Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to launch two guarantees of Congress today

The government of Telangana is set to introduce two additional guarantees as part of its commitment to the people. The Congress party had pledged six guarantees before the elections, with some of them already being successfully implemented. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be spearheading the launch of two new schemes in line with these promises.

CM Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate the 200 units of free electricity and 500 units of gas cylinder schemes under the Gruha Jyoti scheme in Chevella of Rangareddy district. These initiatives aim to provide essential services and support to the residents, furthering the government's efforts to enhance the quality of life and address the needs of the community.

The introduction of these schemes underscores the government's commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises and prioritizing the welfare of the people. By launching these initiatives, the government aims to make a positive impact on the lives of the citizens and contribute to the overall development and well-being of the region.