Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to meet World Bank president

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently on a week-long tour of the United States, aiming to secure substantial investments for the state. The CM arrived in New York City on Sunday afternoon after departing from Hyderabad on Saturday morning, as part of a strategic initiative to bolster economic growth.

During his stay in New York, CM Reddy has engaged in several high-profile meetings. He held discussions with the CEO of Cognizant, alongside senior officials from Cigna, to explore potential collaborations. Later today, he is scheduled to participate in a lunch meeting with the Consul General of India in America, marking yet another opportunity to strengthen ties and discuss investment prospects.

In addition to these meetings, CM Reddy is set to meet with the President of the World Bank and hold talks with the management of PepsiCo. He will also engage with the senior leadership of HCA, strengthening partnerships in the healthcare sector.

Following his New York engagements, CM Reddy will travel to Washington to meet with representatives from various health and technology organizations, before heading to Dallas.

This foreign tour is expected to last ten days, with CM Reddy participating in a total of 52 meetings with industrial giants. Authorities estimate that these discussions could result in agreements related to investments totaling approximately Rs. 50,000 crores. The team led by the Chief Minister aims to connect with heads of companies at their headquarters, focusing on industries such as IT and pharmaceuticals, in which many international firms have already invested in Telangana.