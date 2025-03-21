Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges NABARD to support rural development initiatives

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to provide necessary assistance under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the successful implementation of rural development schemes in the state. He also requested the bank to offer low-interest loans to support these initiatives.

NABARD Chairman Shaji Krishnan V, along with a delegation of bank representatives, met with the Chief Minister to discuss various developmental plans. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy emphasised the need to strengthen cooperative societies in Telangana and proposed the establishment of new societies to enhance financial support in rural areas.

Additionally, the Chief Minister requested NABARD to allocate funds for micro-irrigation projects and introduce a special scheme for women’s self-help groups (SHGs). He stressed the importance of linking NABARD with Integrated Cooperative Development Projects (IKP), warehouses, and rice mills to boost the milling capacity in the state.

Revanth Reddy also suggested integrating NABARD with the maintenance of solar plants provided to women’s SHGs. He called for measures to improve rural connectivity in newly established gram panchayats. Furthermore, he directed officials to ensure that the funds sanctioned for the current financial year under NABARD schemes are utilised by March 31 and encouraged maximum utilisation of these schemes in the next financial year.

During the meeting, NABARD Chairman Shaji Krishnan V discussed the possibility of setting up new District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) in the newly formed districts. Telangana Agriculture Commission Chairman Kodanda Reddy and several public representatives were also present at the meeting.