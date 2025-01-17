Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits Singapore's ITE, Signs Key MoU for Skills Development

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana Rising initiative, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, visited the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore. The delegation, led by the Chief Minister, explored various domains of technical skill development at the institution, which specializes in over 20 fields.

During the visit, CM Revanth Reddy interacted with experts and staff from ITE Singapore to understand their best practices in skill development. The visit highlighted Telangana’s commitment to enhancing technical education and creating a skilled workforce.

A significant milestone of the trip was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ITE Singapore and Telangana's Young India Skills University (YISU). The MoU, facilitated in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy, will foster collaboration in skill development programs, benefiting the youth of Telangana. V.L. VSS Subba Rao, Chancellor of YISU, signed the agreement alongside Parvinder Singh, Deputy Director of Academic and Admin Services, and Fabian Chiang, Deputy Director of Education Services at ITE Singapore.

The discussions also included a campus tour, where the delegation reviewed ITE’s state-of-the-art facilities and curriculum. The Singapore-based institute expressed its willingness to support Telangana’s initiatives, marking a step forward in global collaboration for education.

In response to Telangana's invitation, a team from ITE Singapore is set to visit Hyderabad in the coming months to further the partnership and explore avenues for implementing skill enhancement programs.

This collaboration underscores Telangana’s vision for empowering its youth with world-class skills, aligning with the state’s industrial and technological aspirations.