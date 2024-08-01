Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict on SC and ST Classification

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed the Telangana Assembly today, expressing his satisfaction with the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). In his remarks, he recounted the previous administration's actions, specifically the suspension of Sampath Kumar for delaying the classification of the Madiga and Mala sub-castes.

Reddy highlighted the collective efforts of the Telangana government leading up to this significant ruling, stating, "The hard work has paid off." He acknowledged the contributions of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Damodara Rajanarsimha, who had sent legal representatives to the Supreme Court for the case.

In the wake of the Constitutional Bench's judgment, the Chief Minister pledged that the state government will proceed with the classification of the SC and ST groups as per the court's directives. He confirmed that measures will be implemented to ensure appropriate reservations for the Madiga and Mala sub-castes in the upcoming job notifications.