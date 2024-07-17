Telangana CM Revanth Wishes the state on Muharram and Ekadashi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the significance of Muharram as a symbol of sacrifice and patience. He recalled the tradition of Hindus and Muslims coming together to organize Peerla processions in Telangana villages for generations.

Reddy described Muharram as a bridge that promotes harmony and unity among people, transcending barriers of caste and religion. The Chief Minister's remarks underscored the importance of fostering a sense of togetherness and understanding among communities during times of celebration and remembrance.

On the other hand, On the auspicious occasion of the Ekadashi festival in the month of Ashada, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt wishes to all the people of Telangana. He urged everyone to celebrate the festival with utmost devotion and prayers for happiness and prosperity in their lives.

The Chief Minister also announced the government's decision to waive the farmers' loans of up to Rs. 2 lakh rupees, fulfilling a promise made to the farming community. With this gesture, he hopes to alleviate the burden of debt on all farmer families and ensure that the Ekadashi festival is celebrated joyously in every home across the state.