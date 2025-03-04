Telangana CM Urges Centre to Clear Decade-Old Rice Dues, Restore Solar Power Allocation

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the Central government to expedite the release of pending dues amounting to ₹1,468.94 crore for rice supplied to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the kharif season of 2014-15. He emphasised that the Telangana government had borne the additional levy costs that year, yet the Centre had not reimbursed the amount for over a decade.

During a meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, pressed for an immediate resolution of the long-pending issue. He also sought the release of ₹343.27 crore for rice supplied between May 2021 and March 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and an additional ₹79.09 crore for rice supplied under the National Food Security Act from June 2021 to April 2022.

Call for Reforms in Rice Procurement

Beyond financial reimbursements, the Telangana delegation sought an extension of the custom milling rice (CMR) deadline from the current one month to four months. The Chief Minister highlighted that the existing short deadline was causing logistical challenges for millers and suppliers, and an extension would help streamline procurement processes.

Demand for Restoration of Solar Power Allocation

In addition to financial matters, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also urged Minister Pralhad Joshi—who holds the renewable energy portfolio—to restore Telangana’s 4,000 MW solar power allocation under the KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme. Initially approved for the full quota, the Centre had later slashed the allocation to 1,000 MW, affecting the state’s renewable energy plans.

Revanth Reddy pointed out Telangana’s efforts to promote solar energy generation through women self-help groups and called for the reinstatement of the original solar capacity allocation. The Union Minister reportedly responded positively to the requests and assured that the Centre would examine the issues raised.

The Telangana government remains hopeful that these long-pending dues and policy adjustments will be addressed promptly, easing financial burdens and supporting the state’s energy sector.