Telangana: Coalition govt. will be formed at centre in next term, says KTR

During the foundation stone laying ceremony for the development of Pochampally Handloom Park, State IT and Industries Minister KTR said that a coalition government will be formed at the centre and opined that there will be no government formed without BRS support. Minister KTR, along with Minister Jagadish Reddy, participated in the event and also addressed the handicraft week held at the Balaji function hall.

Minister KTR highlighted that the central government has cancelled the All India Handloom Board, All India Power Loom Board, and All India Handicraft Board. Additionally, the work shed program initiated by the Housing department has also been cancelled. Minister KTR criticized the Modi government for making these decisions without considering their impact.

He referred to Prime Minister Modi as a misguided leader who imposed a 5 percent GST on handloom products. Minister KTR mentioned that numerous letters were written during previous elections, demanding the removal of GST. He also reminded that Chief Minister KCR had personally requested Modi to address this issue during their meeting in Chandur.