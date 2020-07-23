Telangana: Colonel Santosh Babu's wife appointed Deputy Collector

Hyderabad: Fulfilling the assurance given to Santoshi, the widow of martyred army Colonel Santosh Babu who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese army, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday handed over the letter appointing her as Deputy Collector in the presence of all family members at Pragati Bhavan. He instructed the officials concerned to give posting to Santoshi in Hyderabad or its surrounding areas. The Chief Minister asked his secretary Smita Sabharwal to be with Santoshi till she gets proper training and settles down with her job.



The Chief Minister also had lunch with 20 family members of Santoshi, who accompanied her to Pragati Bhavan, and enquired about their well-being.

He assured that the government will always stand with Santosh Babu's family. On June 22, KCR had said that the Telangana government would extend all support to the family of Colonel Babu. He had then appointed Santoshi as a Group-I officer during a visit to Suryapet town to see the family of the fallen soldier .The Chief Minister also allotted a house plot in Hyderabad. An amount of Rs 5 crore compensation was also extended to the bereaved family. Ministers Jagdeesh Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, MP from united Nalgonda district Badugula Lingaiah, MLAs Gyaderi Kishore, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Saidireddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson Deepika Yugandhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma were present.