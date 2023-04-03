Telangana conducts SSC public exams in a smooth manner

Hyderabad: The students began to write their SSC Public Exams 2023 as it commenced on a smooth note at 2,652 centres across the State on Monday. The exam, which began at 9.30 am will conclude at 12.30 pm.



Students were allowed into centres one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. A total of 4,94,620 students including 2,49,747 boys and 2,44,873 girls registered for exams. The number of papers have been reduced from 11 to six.

The School Education department has deployed 144 flying squads to monitor exams, which will conclude on April 13.

The students in erstwhile Telangana and Andhra Pradesh thronged the examination centres to write their SSC exams which began on Monday. Many Centres in both Telugu States witnessed a huge rush of students and their parents as it is the first day of the exam. The students were busy finding out their allotted seats in their respected classrooms and while others seen doing last minute preparations for the examinations.

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is all geared up to conduct the SSC public examination starting from Monday. The education department has stated that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth examination process across the State.

Approximately 4.93 lakh students, consisting of 2.49 lakh boys and 2.44 lakh girls, are scheduled to appear for the examination in Telangana. The examination is set to take place from April 3 to 13, with 2,652 centers being utilized for the same.

The board has appointed a total of 34,000 invigilators to oversee the examination process, and 144 flying squads have been set up to monitor the exams.

Students are advised not to bring any papers other than their hall tickets, and they are strictly prohibited from bringing any electronic devices, cell phones or calculators into the examination centers. A senior official from the BSE stated that, "In light of the rising temperatures, all necessary precautions have been taken as per the orders of the Telangana Education Minister, P Sabita Indra Reddy. A special control room has been set up to ensure a smooth examination process, and all examination centres will be under CCTV surveillance. Asha workers will be deployed at all centres, and medical and health department staff along with medical kits containing ORS packets and first aid kits will be available at all examination centres."

Additionally, RTC buses will be operating before and after the exams to provide convenience to students. They can travel for free from the stop nearest to their residences to the examination centre. Furthermore, all xerox shops near the examination centres will be closed during the examinations. After two years, the board is going to conduct the examination based on 100 percent syllabus. The examination will consist of six papers instead of 11 papers, and the question paper pattern has been changed this year. Candidates will be allowed into the centres one hour prior to the commencement of the examinations scheduled from 9.30 am to 12.30 noon.

Similarly, all arrangements have been made for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Board exams, which commence today, April 3, according to the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The exams will take place in a single shift starting from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and students are required to carry their AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023 to the exam center. The exams will be conducted between April 3 and 18, 2023, as per the AP SSC Exam Time Table 2023.

As per the time table, the First language paper exam will be held on April 3 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Over 6.6 lakh students have registered for the exams, which will take place in 3349 centers across the state.