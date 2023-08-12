Telangana Congress announces four month fight against BRS and BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress party has chalked out an action plan against the BRS government in Telangana and BJP led Union government with a slogan of " Tiragabadadam, Tarimikodadam'" ( Revolt and Chase away) the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahr Rao and PM Modi rule. The paryt would take up intensive campaign against the government in the next four month election period .

A missed call number will also be made available to involve people in the campaign against KCR government. The party leadership requested people to give a missed call on - 7661899899 number and register their protest against the BRS government.

The party also decided to set up Public Courts in all assembly Constituencies in the state and expose the failures of the BRS government. The Congress will campaign against the anti-people policies of the government at every village level.

At a high level meeting conducted by AICC in-charge Manik Rao Thakre and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy CLP leader M bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders, the party leadership finalized action plan to launch an intensified fight against KCR regime and mobilise people's support ahead of the Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy said that the congress will take a slew of agitations including staging day long dharnas on various issues mainly Dharani portal, corruption in Kaleshwaram project etc. The party would also highlight the injustice meted out to Telangana during the BJP led government at the centre. He alleged that BRS means BJP Ristedar party and BJP is a Brashta Jumla Party in the country .