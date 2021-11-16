Telangana Congress decision on fighting MLC polls today

Hyderabad: The Congress party will take a decision on whether or not to contest biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from the local authorities' constituencies on Tuesday (November 16).

The decision was taken during the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee held through Zoom App on Monday evening. The Congress leaders of election-bound nine districts have been directed to furnish the details of the party's strength and the potential candidates in their respective local authorities' constituencies by Tuesday evening.

Based on their inputs, a decision will be taken whether to contest the MLC polls or not. Further, the Congress party has decided to intensify the membership campaign. Since the Praja Chaitanya Yatra, proposed to be held from November 14 has been postponed in view of the Model Code of Conduct for MLC elections, the party has decided to focus on membership drive till the end of MLC elections.

The TPCC Working Presidents and Senior Vice-Presidents will coordinate with DCC leadership to boost the campaign across the Telangana State. The progress will be monitored on a day-to-day basis.