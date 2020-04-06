Telangana Congress forms Task Force Committee on Covid-19

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has formed a Task Force Committee to supplement the anti-coronavirus operations being taken up by the State government.

PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy issued an order in this regard on Sunday and appointed former vice-chairperson of National Disaster Management Authority Marri Shashidhar Reddy as the chairman of the committee.

Shashidhar Reddy told The Hans India that they would hold a meeting of the committee on Monday and review the steps being taken by the government in anti- corona operations and give required suggestions.

Apart from medical measures being taken by the government and there are other issues to be addressed during the anti-corona operations.

They would meet and discuss the issues being faced by various sections of society and make submissions to the government to address them properly, Shashidhar Reddy said.

He said that as the vice-chairman of NDMA he had dealt with several major disasters in the country and that experiences would be used to deal with the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PCC appointed former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, senior party leader Mohammad Shabbir Ali, PCC working president J Kusuma Kumar, AICC secretary SA Sampath, AICC Kisan Cell vice-chairman M Kodanda Reddy, AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, former Minister R Damodar Reddy, former MP M Ravi, PCC spokesperson G Niranjan and others as members.

Congress is complaining that the Central and State governments have mishandled the crisis arose out of coronavirus outbreak an people have been facing problems due to unplanned lockdown.

The farmers are suffering as their crop was not harvested and there were no markets to sell them. The fruit and vegetable farmers are unable to send their produce to the markets due to the lockdown.

The supplies of ration to the poor is not proper and the cash assistance being announced by the government has not reached to all. The poor who do not have ration cards are deprived of essential commodities.

The Congress wants to discuss these issues and make recommendations to the government to address these issues.

The Task Force Committee has been appointed on the directions of the All India Congress Committee.

The AICC has instructed the party workers and leaders to expose shortcomings of the State and Central governments in handing the situation.