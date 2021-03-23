Telangana Congress Leader Revanth Reddy Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

It is known that coronavirus positive cases are increasing again in Telangana at present. Tens and hundreds of female students in schools, colleges, universities and hostels are already suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic. The government is considering imposing restrictions as corona cases are being reported more and more among the commoners. The epidemic did not leave politicians alone as they were increasingly circulating among the masses.

Corona infected Congress Working President Revanth Reddy. He himself revealed this via Twitter. He revealed that he was staying at home in isolation on the advice of doctors. Those who have met him over the past few days are advised to be careful and stay in isolation without turning outside.





I have been tested positive for covid and isolated myself on doctor's advice. Who ever has been in contact from the past few days, please take necessary precautions... — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) March 23, 2021

A couple of days back, even the Loksabha Speaker Om Birla was tested positive for this deadly novel virus.