Telangana: Congress leaders urge Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for CBI investigation

Somajiguda: Lead by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, a delegation of Congress party met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Friday, and requested her to direct for a court-monitored CBI investigation into the brutal murder of lawyer couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani.

"Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani were hacked to death by TRS activists in broad daylight at Ramgiri on 17th February, 2021. They lawyer couple, appearing as counsels in different cases, had filed a PIL about the alleged custodial death of a Dalit, Seelam Rangaiah, in Manthani police station of Ramagundam Police Commissionerate. During a recent hearing of the matter in the High Court, Vaman Rao, who was appearing as counsel in the PIL plea filed by his wife stated that they were being harassed with false cases and threatening calls from the police and others," Uttam Kumar Reddy informed the Governor in the representation.

The TPCC chief told the Governor that the brutal and horrific murder of advocate couple in broad daylight in full public view proves that there was a total collapse of Law & Order in Telangana. "We or the general public do not believe that the local police would carry out a fair or neutral investigation into the double murder," he said while urging the Governor to order a court-monitored CBI investigation into the matter.

Speaking to media persons later, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the accused persons in the double murder case were reportedly close to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He also alleged that the local police were trying to shield the TRS leaders who were involved in the brutal murders. He said there was a larger conspiracy behind the murders which needs to be exposed. "The lawyer couple's murder is directly linked to Manthani's custodial death which is again linked to sand mafia backed by top TRS leaders. However, local police are trying to suppress the facts to protect the TRS leaders who are involved in the murders," he alleged adding that Police Commissioner Satyanarayana was acting like an agent of TRS leaders.

The Congress leader said that although the High Court directed the Telangana police to submit a report on March 1, 2021, he said local police could not be trusted as they were being pressured by the ruling party to hush up the matter. "CM KCR did not issue a single-line statement condemning the brutal murders. This clearly shows that the Chief Minister is giving a free hand to 'Sand, land and mines mafia' to establish their control using murders as a tool to instill fear among common people.

The TPCC chief informed that the Congress party would also write a letter to Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the President of the Bar Council of India and other authorities regarding the lawyer couple's murder.

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu and Jagga Reddy, TPCC SC Department Chairman N. Preetam and senior leader Annaiah Goud were part of the delegation.

Later, the Congress leaders met Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy requesting him to expedite the investigation into the double murder case. He alleged that the police administration has collapsed with many senior police officials acting at the behest of ruling TRS leaders. He feared that the local police officials were trying to suppress the facts and tamper with the evidence.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the land and sand mafia in Manthani was getting stronger due to their nexus with the TRS leaders and some police officials. He said this would not last long as TRS was all set to lose power in 2023.

The TPCC Chief expressed concern over TRS Govt weakening the judiciary by trying to protect the accused in the lawyer couple's murder case.

Uttam Kumar Reddy requested the DGP to take necessary steps to ensure protection of the family of victims Vaman Rao and Nagamani. He said that the DGP has responded positively to the requests made by the Congress leaders.