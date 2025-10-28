Live
- Nothing Phone 3a Lite to Launch on October 29: Budget-Friendly Smartphone with Promising Specs
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- Cyclone Montha Strengthens into a Severe Storm, Expected to Cross Andhra Coast Today
- Cyclone Montha: Danger signal seven hoisted at Kakinada Port
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- 36 pc Gen Z within legal drinking age have never consumed alcohol: Report
- Sindhu ends 2025 season to focus on foot injury recovery
- Institutional investments in Indian real estate sector surge by 83 pc in July-Sep
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
Telangana Congress opposes SIR
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said the ruling party has been opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of...
Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said the ruling party has been opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as non-BJP votes are allegedly being removed.
"From Day One, we are opposing SIR. Because, in the name of SIR, they are removing the votes which are not in favour of BJP. They are doing with a mala fide intention. It is wrong in a democratic country," Goud said.
Next Story