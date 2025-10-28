Telangana Congress opposes SIR

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said the ruling party has been opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as non-BJP votes are allegedly being removed.

"From Day One, we are opposing SIR. Because, in the name of SIR, they are removing the votes which are not in favour of BJP. They are doing with a mala fide intention. It is wrong in a democratic country," Goud said.