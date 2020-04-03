Telangana: Cops thrash biker on way to market, video goes viral

Wanaparthy: In a video that has gone viral, police are seen beating black and blue a person who was on the way to market with his son during the lock down period.

Going into the details, a biker Murali Krishna along with his 10-year-old son was moving in and around Wanaparthy streets. However, when the police stopped him and confronted as to why he was moving despite repeated appeals and warnings. It is said the biker got furious against the police for taking the bike keys.

Later he entered into an argument with the police. Angered police seized the bike for violating the 144 section and cross checked the bike registration number to verify if there are any traffic violation challans pending. The police found as many as 12 violation challans were pending on bike registration number for violating traffic rules.





When police constable Ashok tried to take away the bike from Murali Krishna, the latter reportedly slapped the constable. Infuriated constable and other police personnel resorted to lathi charge and beat Murali Krishna despite the victim's son pleaded the cops to stop beating his father.

The incident was recorded and the video went viral.Within no time, KTR instructed the Home Minister and DGP to take action as he was flooded with tweets and criticised the police high-handedness on a citizen.

KTR also called SP Apoorva Rao and asked the police officials to take strict action against the constable for thrashing the biker in an inhuman way. After enquiring about the matter the SP issued immediate suspension orders against the constable and initiated an enquiry against the incident to find out the facts.