Telangana corona update: 2,214 fresh cases, 2,474 recoveries

Telangana has registered 2,214 fresh coronavirus positive cases until 8 pm on Wednesday pushing the total count to 1,93,600. Meanwhile, eight persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total deaths due to the coronavirus are 1135 so far.

As many as 2,474 persons recovered from the virus and the recovery count touched to 1,63,407. At present, there are 29,058 active cases including 23,702 persons in home/institutional isolation.

The government on Wednesday tested 54,443 samples which include 23,955 samples of primary contacts and 6,533 are of secondary contacts. While the results of 2,214 turned positive, the reports of 1,393 are pending.

GHMC has registered 305 positive cases followed by 191 cases in Rangareddy, 153 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 149 from Nalgonda, 131 from Warangal Urban, 106 from Karimnagar, 99 each from Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem, 80 from Siddipet, 68 from Suryapet, 67 from Sircilla, 66 from Kamareddy, 65 from Nizamabad, 59 from Mahabubabad, 52 from Sangareddy, 44 from Mahabubnagar, 40 from Yadadri, 39 from Jagtial, 38 from Wanaparthy, 37 from Warangal Rural, 31 from Peddapalli, 33 each from Nagarkurnool and Mancherial, 24 each from Mulugu, Jangaon and Bhupalpally, 22 each from Komarabheem Asifabad and Adilabad, 18 from Nirmal and 12 from Narayanpet.