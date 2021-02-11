Telangana: Covid count drops in majority districts

Koti : The declining trend in Covid infections continued in Telangana with the daily count in majority of the districts falling to one or two cases. Of the total 33 districts, no cases were registered in four districts during the last 24 hours. Three districts reported only a case each while six districts reported two cases each.

Greater Hyderabad continues to report the maximum number of cases. During the last 24 hours the state capital saw 27 new cases. MedchalMalkajgiri and Rangareddy districts were the other two districts to log new cases in double digits at 11 and 10 respectively.

The State logged 157 new Covid cases and one death during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. Tuesday. The fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 2,95,988. The death toll mounted to 1,613.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

A total of 163 people recovered from the virus during the period, taking the cumulative numbers to 2,92,578.

The State's Covid recovery rate stands at 98.84 per cent. The number of active cases dropped further to 1,797 including 729 who are in home/institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours, 29,666 samples were tested -- 25,673 in government labs and 3,993 in private labs. With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 81,84,013. Tests per million population climbed to 2,19,882.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,180 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 217 private hospitals 6,995 out of 7,666 beds were vacant.