Telangana: CRPF Sub Inspector commits suicide in Mulugu district

The tragic incident took place in Mulugu district where ZL Thackeray, 56, a CRPF Sub Inspector in Vajedu, committed suicide on Thursday. Thackeray hails from Maharashtra and belongs to the 1986 batch.



He is currently serving in the CRPF 39th Battalion 'C' Company at Vajedu Police Station Camp. At around 9 a.m., he was spotted hanging out in his room and was taken to hospital immediately.

Doctors who examined Thackeray confirmed that he was already dead. CRPF officials informed his family and shifted the body to Eturunagaram Hospital for postmortem. Thackeray's colleagues were shocked to learn that he had committed suicide.

It has become a mystery he who was so active in his duties had committed suicide. Police said they would reveal more details after taking the statement of his family members.