Telangana: CS Somesh Kumar tells Collectors, SPs to take up relief measures

Adarshnagar: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a teleconference with the collectors and Superintendents of Police of the16 flood-affected districts of erstwhile Adilabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal. He took stock of the prevailing situation in the respective districts.

The CS instructed them to take immediate relief and rescue measures on a war-footing to prevent any loss of life and damage to property.

Kumar directed the collectors to be vigilant and closely monitor the situation. He said control rooms should be set up in all districts. "People in low-lying areas should be evacuated, if needed.

All departments should work in close coordination and ensure that there are no breaches to water bodies. Priority should be to ensure drinking water and power supply and sanitation".

The CS assured the collectors that the government was ready to provide all necessary assistance to them. He advised them to be in touch with Rahul Bojja, Special Secretary, Disaster Management, for any assistance.

Director-General of Police Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, Lt Colonel Kamaldeep, DG (Fire Services) S K Jain, Secretary (PR & RD) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Special Secretary (Disaster Management) Rahul Bojja, CMD NPDCL, Gopal Rao, Commissioner (PR) Raghunandan Rao, E-in-C Muralidhar Rao, Damodar Singh (NDRF) were present.