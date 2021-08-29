Telangana: Dalits to get their due

Hyderabad: In the wake of political heat that is being generated for Huzurabad bypoll and an Opposition campaign that the TRS had not given due share to Dalits in power sharing, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has now begun a major exercise to accord top priority to Dalits in his government.

It is being speculated that KCR would soon go in for a rejig of his Cabinet and may accommodate some young legislators from the SC community.

It is also being said that Government Whip Balka Suman is likely to be among those who would make to the Cabinet. Senior Dalit leader Kadiyam Srihari is likely to be appointed as advisor to the government. In addition, some other leaders may be appointed as corporation chairmen.

Party leaders said that the TRS wants to effectively rebut the Opposition charge that it was neglecting Dalits who constitute about 15 percent of the total population in the State. It also wants to thwart the attempts of the BJP and Congress to split Dalit votes and ensure that the pink party wins the next Assembly elections.

At present, SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshawar was the only minister representing the SC community in the Cabinet.

The number of ministers from this community would be increased to two or three. Party sources indicate that young MLAs – G Kishore (Tungaturthi), G Balaraju (Achampet) and CH Lingaiah (Nakrekal) are likely to be given some important posts in the government.

Some of them may get corporation chairmen posts also. Some more senior Dalit leaders and MLAs, such as T Rajaiah and K Yadaiah are also being tipped for government posts.

Sources said that KCR will soon hold a meeting with all SC leaders to finalise the names of the leaders to be appointed in government bodies. All these changes would be made before the Huzurabad bypoll.