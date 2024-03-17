Telangana: Delayed polls irk Congress, BRS

Hyderabad: The announcement of poll schedule by Election Commission of India had come as a dampener on enthusiasm of the political parties, particularly the Congress and BRS.

The general anticipation of these parties was that the EC would hold elections to Lok Sabha seats in Telangana by the third week of April in the first phase itself. But now they have to wait till May 13. In 2019, Lok Sabha polls were held on April 11. The summer temperatures would be at its peak and soon would go over 40 degrees in April and may even touch 45 by May as the weather office has predicted acute heat wave conditions this season in Telangana.

This would lead to problems in sustaining the poll campaign, maintain the tempo of the campaign and prevent desertions from one party to another. Mobilising people for public meetings would also be a major problem. The candidates will have to spend more money for campaigns and to keep the cadre intact.

The Congress and BJP had already got into full fledged poll mood and the saffron party was getting bolder, hoping to emerge as the main opposition party in the State. The Congress too was confident of a repeat performance of Assembly elections and won at least 10 to 12 Lok Sabha seats.

Congress was also on cloud nine as the number of those who wanted to quit BRS and join Congress was growing by the day. Over a dozen BRS MLAs are scheduled to join the Congress par-ty within a week or ten days.