Telangana Deputy Speaker Padmarao Goud visited Charity at doorsteps

Hydrabad: Instead of mass gathering for distribution of daily essentials to the poor, Deputy Speaker of Telangana Assembly, T Padmarao Goud took up the task to deliver the goods at the doorsteps of the public. "Gathering a huge number of people at one place is not advisable at this moment," he observed. The deputy speaker visited door to door and delivered essential goods to the locals, here on Tuesday.



Limited members, wearing masks and maintaining social distance, carried the goods in a trolley for the distribution. Speaking on the occasion, Padmarao Goud said that people of the locality should not step out as the lockdown is in force. In view of the conditions, we took up the door to door delivery, he said.

He dispatched a bag of essentials which contains a packet of 10 kg quality rice, 2 kg red gram, 1 kg sugar, a half kilo of tamarind and a packet of cooking oil. He said the help will be rendered to ten thousand families in different parts of Adagadgutta, Sitaphalamandi, Mettuguda, Tarnaka and Buddhnagar divisions within the Secunderabad constituency. Corporator Samala Hema and TRS Youth leaders Kishore Kumar, Kiran Kumar, Rameshwar Goud and Trinitra Goud were present.