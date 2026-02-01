Telangana deserves priority in Union Budget, opines MP

Khammam: Expectations are running high in Telangana, particularly in the districts of Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem as the Central government is all set to present the Union Budget 2026–27 on Sunday. Highlighting long-pending infrastructure demands, regional development priorities, and fiscal justice for the State, Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy shared his views and key expectations from the Union Budget.

In an exclusive interaction, the MP outlined critical proposals ranging from airports and rail connectivity to coal block allocation and financial devolution.

Excerpts.

Q: What are your expectations from the Union Budget 2026–27?

A: I’d say it’s extremely important at this juncture. Telangana has committed itself to contributing actively to the Viksit Bharat vision. In return, the State deserves priority in Central funds’ allocation that supports our development goals and addresses regional imbalances.

Q: You have been advocating for an airport in Bhadradri Kothagudem…

A: Yes. The State government has proposed four airports—Mamnoor (Warangal), Adilabad, Palvancha (Bhadradri Kothagudem), and Peddapalli. I urge the Centre to grant a green signal for the Bhadradri Kothagudem airport. The project should be reconsidered through the Airports Authority of India (AAI), as it will significantly boost regional connectivity and economic growth.

Q: What about railway connectivity in your constituency?

A: The Pandurangapuram–Bhadrachalam Road railway line has been a decades-old demand. This project is vital for pilgrims, tribal communities, and regional trade.

Q: You also mentioned the establishment of a steel plant in Telangana.

A: As per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Telangana is entitled to a steel plant. I have urged the Centre to appoint a special agency to prepare a feasibility report on setting up a steel plant in the State. It is time that concrete steps are taken in this direction.

Q: What other financial issues concerning Telangana should the Budget address?

A: The 15th Finance Commission recommendations must be implemented in full. Due to a reduced share in GST, Telangana has suffered financial losses. The Commission recommended Rs 2,362 crore as special grants and Rs 3,024 crore as sector-specific grants, totalling Rs 5,386 crore. These allocations should be made in this budget without fail.

Q: You have raised concerns over cess and surcharge collections. Why so…?

A: The Centre is increasingly collecting revenue through cess and surcharges, which are not shareable with States. This practice reduces Telangana’s share in Central taxes. I demand that these collections be credited to the Consolidated Fund for infrastructure development and allocated fairly to the State.