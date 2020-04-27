Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy addresses inter-Ministerial team

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana briefed the inter-ministerial team about various measures taken by the government of Telangana and police department to tackle coronavirus.

The DGP gave a detailed presentation about the various initiatives taken up by the state police to control the pandemic.

He informed the team about the duties being carried out by police personnel in the state and also explained them about the importance of setting up check posts, while seizing more than one lakh vehicles which violated the conduct of lockdown.

Mahender Reddy, also gave a detailed presentation about the enhanced security at the hospitals where the Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment and the role of police in helping the patients shift from one hospital to another.

He also spoke about providing the PPE kits to police personnel deployed on special duties at the designated hospitals and the measures taken up by the police department to provide transport to the pregnant women and to health patients who have to make regular visits to hospitals.

The inter-ministerial team included Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka, Senior Public Health Specialist, Dr Chandrashekhar Gedam, NIN Director, Dr R Hemalatha, Director, Consumer Affairs, SS Thakur and NIDM Associate Professor Shekhar Chaturvedi.