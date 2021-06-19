Telangana: DGP Mahender Reddy for joint action to foil sale of spurious seeds

Saifabad: Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Friday called upon people to join hands to put a check on sale of spurious seeds in the State.

He said that there was a need to put an end all kinds of anti-farmer activities, including sale of spurious seeds, while addressing the media along with IGs Stephen Ravindra and Sivasankar Reddy and Nalgonda SP AC Ranganath.

The DGP stated that the police had arrested a 13-member inter-State gang involved in the sale of the spurious seeds. The Nalgonda Task Force police had nabbed the gang based on a complaint lodged by some farmers of the Devarakonda area.

Reddy said the police had seized 200 tonnes of seeds worth Rs 6 crore. He expressed happiness over the seizure such huge quantity of seeds. He congratulated the police team involved in the operation.