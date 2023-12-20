  • Menu
Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta calls on people to support in fight against drug menace

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta has issued a stern warning to drug suppliers and users in the state.

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta has issued a stern warning to drug suppliers and users in the state. The Telangana government is committed to making the state drug-free, and any involvement in drug use or supply will be met with strict legal action, as stated by DGP Gupta.



Taking to his X handle, DGP wrote, "Govt. of Telangana resolved to make Telangana, a drug-free State.

Let’s all unite to drive away the drugs from the territory of our State. All drug peddlers and consumers are hereby warned in this regard. Stringent legal action would be initiated against the violators. Let’s join hands to drive away drugs."

In light of the ongoing efforts to combat drug-related issues in the state, the Telangana government which appointed Ravi Gupta as DGP is gearing up to curb drug menace. Since assuming the position of DGP, Gupta has emphasised the importance of collective action between the police and the public to combat the drug menace.

