Telangana DGP says tight security in place for Group-1 Mains Exam

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender held a press conference to reassure the public about the security arrangements in place for the upcoming Group-1 Mains examinations. He emphasized that all necessary measures will be implemented to ensure a smooth conduct of the exam, warning that legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the process.

During the press briefing, DGP Jitender addressed concerns about potential protests, stating, "Examinations will proceed as per the orders of the court. Strict action will be enforced if anyone takes to the streets in protest and disturbs public order." He suggested that those with objections to the High Court's orders should consider approaching the Supreme Court for resolution.

Additionally, the DGP provided an update regarding the investigation into the incident at the Secunderabad Mutyalamma temple, assuring the public that the inquiry is ongoing and that there will be severe punishment for the perpetrators.

Jitender urged citizens to exercise restraint and not raise alarms about the Secunderabad incidents, insisting that the situation is being handled appropriately. He also announced that Telangana will observe Police Martyrs' Commemoration Days from October 21 to 31, honoring the sacrifices of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. He revealed that this year, 214 policemen have died in the country, including a police officer from Telangana.

The DGP's statements aim to foster a sense of security and order in the state as critical examinations approach.