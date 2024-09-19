Telangana DISCOMS submits ARR to TSERC. Proposes to generate more revenue through tariff hike

Hyderabad: Telangana DISCOMs have estimated a revenue gap of Rs. 13,022 crore.



DISCOMs have proposed a tariff hike of Rs. 1,200 crores. The government will cover the remaining tariff gap by providing an equivalent amount of subsidies.

HT category consumers are expected to face a major tariff hike. Both energy and fixed charges for the HT category will be increased. For HT consumers with loads at 33 kV and 132 kV/above, charges will be aligned with those for 11 kV consumers.

Additionally, fixed charges for HT consumers will increase from Rs. 475 to Rs. 500 per kVA.

For the LT category, no energy charge hikes have been proposed. However, fixed charges will be increased for consumers whose consumption exceeds 300 units. Currently, Rs. 10 is charged as a fixed charge per 1 kW load in the LT category, and this will be increased to Rs. 50 per 1 kW if consumption exceeds 300 units. This change will apply to domestic consumers.