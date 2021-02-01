Telangana: DOST special spot admissions to open today

Special spot admissions for Degree Online Services, Telangana (2020) in self-financing courses from private unaided and aided degree colleges will be opened today and tomorrow, said the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The colleges were instructed to enter the details of special spot admissions on February 3 and 4.

Spot admissions have been announced for the candidates who have not registered on DOST 2020 and candidates who registered but did not exercise web options (without registration fee).

Candidates who already registered but could not secure a seat and students who got seat allotment but did not confirm in the college, can also register for the special spot admissions, the TSCHE said.

Besides, students who have already confirmed the seat in the college can opt for intra-faculty stream/course (within BA, BCom, BSc Life Sciences, and BSc Physical Sciences streams) conversion on February 1 and 2.