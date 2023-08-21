Telangana: EC to release ‘draft voter list’ today

Hyderabad: The Election Commission will be releasing the updated ‘draft voter list’ for Telangana on Monday. The list which was updated till July 15 and underwent scrutiny will be published.



According to officials, the applications which were received till July 15 were ‘disposed’ and included in the draft voter list. “Since it takes time we have disposed of and included the names of those who applied till July 15. Earlier we published the draft voter list on January 5. As the latest will be published now we are taking new forms and disposal will be started. The new forms will be received till September 19 and the final draft will be published on October 4,” informed the officials of Election Commission.