Live
- Visakhapatnam: HRF expresses concern over large-scale deletion of job cards
- CM relief fund a boon to poor: MLA
- Google Voice users can now manage incoming calls across individuals, groups
- Visakhapatnam: Why are Oppn leaders not allowed to visit Rushikonda?
- Visakhapatnam: Augmented reality lab now in city
- Srikakulam: Aadhaar link must for electricity connection
- Burroughs receives calculating machine patents
- Are you Telangana police or BRS police? Kishan asks cops
- Visakhapatnam: Two-day photo exhibition concludes
- Icarus paradox, rulers must know!
Just In
Telangana: EC to release ‘draft voter list’ today
Highlights
The Election Commission will be releasing the updated ‘draft voter list’ for Telangana on Monday. The list which was updated till July 15 and underwent scrutiny will be published.
Hyderabad: The Election Commission will be releasing the updated ‘draft voter list’ for Telangana on Monday. The list which was updated till July 15 and underwent scrutiny will be published.
According to officials, the applications which were received till July 15 were ‘disposed’ and included in the draft voter list. “Since it takes time we have disposed of and included the names of those who applied till July 15. Earlier we published the draft voter list on January 5. As the latest will be published now we are taking new forms and disposal will be started. The new forms will be received till September 19 and the final draft will be published on October 4,” informed the officials of Election Commission.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS