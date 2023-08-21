  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: EC to release ‘draft voter list’ today

Election Commission of India
x

Election Commission of India

Highlights

The Election Commission will be releasing the updated ‘draft voter list’ for Telangana on Monday. The list which was updated till July 15 and underwent scrutiny will be published.

Hyderabad: The Election Commission will be releasing the updated ‘draft voter list’ for Telangana on Monday. The list which was updated till July 15 and underwent scrutiny will be published.

According to officials, the applications which were received till July 15 were ‘disposed’ and included in the draft voter list. “Since it takes time we have disposed of and included the names of those who applied till July 15. Earlier we published the draft voter list on January 5. As the latest will be published now we are taking new forms and disposal will be started. The new forms will be received till September 19 and the final draft will be published on October 4,” informed the officials of Election Commission.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X