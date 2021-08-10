Telangana education department proposes to open schools after Aug 15

While many states have already begun physical classes for the students and some of schools will be reopened soon. However, no decision has been taken yet by the Telangana government. Hence, the education department proposed to reopen the schools after August 15 in the state to begin the physical classes for students. A report has been submitted to the government on the same.



The education department officials has done a research on the schedule being implemented by different states which already began the classes and made a comprehensive report after the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) and secretaries of state education. The report has been submitted before August 1 a day before the cabinet meeting was held.



In the report, the education department made a proposal to start the physical classes for the students in a phased manner. A proposal to the centre to conduct the classes on alternative days has also been sent.



It is to be notified the physical classes for the students in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state will begin on August 16.