Telangana: Election Commission gives nod for Rythu Bandhu distribution

The BRS government got a reprieve ahead of polling for Assembly elections for Telangana on November 30 as the decks were route cleared for Rythu Bandhu distribution. Telangana government has sought EC permission to release Rythu Bandhu funds. The Election Commission after examining the government's proposals gave permission.

The State Agriculture Department said that the Election Commission has approved the release of Rythu Bandhu crop investment financial assistance related to Yasangi season. Every year the Telangana state government releases Rythu Bandhu Funds as financial assistance for crop investment to the farmers as soon as the monsoon season end and Yasangi season begin.

Similarly, the State Agriculture Department said that the process of distribution of Rythu Bandhu related to this Yasangi season will be started in the manner of first giving to the farmers with small land area.

In the meanwhile, the election commission has reportedly gave notices to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the election speech on October 30 asking the latter not to repeat the same again. The EC said it has the rights to cancel the party if anyone violates the model code of conduct.